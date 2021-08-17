Polymath (POLY) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $192.49 million and $12.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00385589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

