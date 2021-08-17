PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $45.96 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.00868851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00159737 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,723 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.