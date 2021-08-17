PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. 13,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,349. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

