Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of £37.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20.
About Premier African Minerals
