Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of £37.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.