Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

PINC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. 29,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

