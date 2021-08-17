Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $725,742.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,382,291 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

