Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

