Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $742.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

