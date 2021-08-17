Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,047,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

