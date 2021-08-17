Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of SMART Global worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGH opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

