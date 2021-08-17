Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $479.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

