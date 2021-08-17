Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after acquiring an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $160.08 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.