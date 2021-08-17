Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

IPDN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 528,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,848. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

