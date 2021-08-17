Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

