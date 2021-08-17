Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

