Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prysmian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

