Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €104.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €106.19 ($124.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR PUM traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €107.85 ($126.88). The company had a trading volume of 133,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80. Puma has a 52-week low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

