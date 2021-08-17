Pylon Finance (PYLON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.68 million and $113.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $114.15 or 0.00248109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00134326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00158919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.52 or 1.00019900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00920984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.85 or 0.06898713 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

