Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEPC traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. Q.E.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, marketes and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.