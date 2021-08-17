Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

