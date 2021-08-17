Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

CTC stock opened at C$260.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$192.00 and a twelve month high of C$275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$260.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

