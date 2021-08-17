Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $294.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

