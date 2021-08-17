Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $298.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

