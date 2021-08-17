Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

RPHM stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 111,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

