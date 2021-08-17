QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

