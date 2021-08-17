Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Price Up 53.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) rose 53.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.50 and last traded at $168.50. Approximately 767 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68.

About Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

