Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 22% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $711,393.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

