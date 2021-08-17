Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 565.9 days.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

