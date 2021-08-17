Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

