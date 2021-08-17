Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

QST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CVE QST traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$41.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.07.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

