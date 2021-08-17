Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 412,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $423.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

