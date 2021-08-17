Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 381,695 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

