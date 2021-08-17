Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.29. 216,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

