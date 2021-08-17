Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $230.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

