Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump Sells 1,500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

