RAI Finance (RAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.29 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $36.29 million and $9.65 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00158812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.28 or 1.00087434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00922949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.84 or 0.06909236 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

