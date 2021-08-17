Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.53. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

