Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 22,166 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

