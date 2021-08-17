Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 267,310 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 437.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,310 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 182,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.