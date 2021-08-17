Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 88,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $38,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 386,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Yum China by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

YUMC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 47,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

