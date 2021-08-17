Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 829,400 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 829,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

