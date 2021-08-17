Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 197,982 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.29% of DexCom worth $118,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,868. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

