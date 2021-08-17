Rathbone Brothers plc Has $103.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.98. 219,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.