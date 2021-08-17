Rathbone Brothers plc Has $232.20 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $232,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $272.80. 174,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,056. The company has a market cap of $320.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.