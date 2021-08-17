Rathbone Brothers plc Has $24.39 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

