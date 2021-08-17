Rathbone Brothers plc Has $31.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. 256,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

