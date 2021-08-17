Rathbone Brothers plc Has $78.75 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.14% of Global Payments worth $78,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.81. 24,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.01. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

