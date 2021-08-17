Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 10,369 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.30. 276,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

