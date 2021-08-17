Raymond James Begins Coverage on U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

