Raymond James Downgrades Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.39.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$491.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.25. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.